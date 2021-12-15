Police lights siren generic
A woman died at a hospital after a shooting in the city of Flint.

On Dec. 15 about 1:17 a.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 6700 block of Dana Lane. When they arrived, police found a 39-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, according to police. No suspects have been taken into custody.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Trooper Allison Lukco at 810-237-6914 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

