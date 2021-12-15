A woman died at a hospital after a shooting in the city of Flint.
On Dec. 15 about 1:17 a.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 6700 block of Dana Lane. When they arrived, police found a 39-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, according to police. No suspects have been taken into custody.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Trooper Allison Lukco at 810-237-6914 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.