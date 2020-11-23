A 48-year-old woman died after she was in an ATV crash in Saginaw County on Monday.
It happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 11800 block of Gasper Road in Albee Township.
A husband, wife, and an unrelated 6-year-old child were traveling eastbound through a field near the property line in a side by side style ATV, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver, a 47-year-old Albee Township man, turned at the last minute to avoid going into a ditch, the sheriff's office said.
The driver lost control and the ATV rolled into the ditch.
The passenger, a 48-year-old woman, was ejected and suffered severe head trauma, the sheriff's office said.
She died at the scene as a result of her injuries. She has been identified as Colleen Kelbey.
The driver and the 6-year-old were not injured.
