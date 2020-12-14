A 49-year-old woman is dead and a 54-year-old man was arrested after a crash in Arenac County.
It happened Saturday on M-13 in Standish Township.
Dawn Kipfmiller, of Standish, was killed when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle that crossed the center line, the Arenac County Sheriff's Department said.
The other vehicle was driven by 54-year-old Matthew Mueller, of Saginaw.
Mueller was arrested and lodged in the Arenac County Jail. He has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death.
"The sheriff's office would like to express our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy to Dawn's family," the sheriff's office said.
