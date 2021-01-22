A woman died on her 60th birthday after a fire broke out at her trailer house in Huron County.
On Jan. 21 at 7:25 p.m., Port Austin firefighters were sent to a trailer house fire in the 1200 block of Pt. Austin Rd. in Hume Township.
A passerby reported the fire to central dispatch.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found one deceased person on the ground near the doorway.
Firefighters pulled the person away from the structure as they were worried the building would collapse.
The victim was identified by investigators and the family as Terry Glowacki.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office believes she was celebrating her 60th birthday in her home with alcohol throughout the day.
Investigators said the home was heated mostly by space heaters.
A friend spoke to Glowacki on the phone after 7 p.m. and it’s believed she could smell smoke at the time.
The sheriff's office believes a space heater was a source of the fire.
An autopsy has been ordered while the investigation continues.
The Kinde Area Fire Department, Huron Central Ambulance North, and the Caseville Fire Department helped respond to this incident.
