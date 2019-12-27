A 71-year-old woman died, and two other people were injured in a crash on Christmas morning.
It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at Surrey Road and Grant Avenue in Clare County’s Grant Township.
Carolyn Harp, 71, of Clare, was driving a 2015 GMC Acadia north on Grant Avenue, south of Surrey Road. The Acadia came to a stop at the posted stop sign and then pulled into the intersection in front of a 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said.
The pick-up was driven by 36-year-old Matthew Geeck, of Farwell.
Geeck was unable to avoid collision with the Acadia, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.
Harp was pronounced dead at the scene.
Geeck was transported to Mid Michigan Medical Center-Midland for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.
A 9-year-old girl was a passenger in the pick-up. She was transported to Mid Michigan Medical Center-Clare for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
