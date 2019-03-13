Bay City fire department crews responded to the scene of a structure fire early Wednesday morning, March 13.
Bay County Central Dispatch first reported the fire on Fremont Avenue at Jefferson Street just after midnight.
Bay City Public Safety officials tell TV5 the blaze started upstairs, causing a roof to collapse.
The fire did not reach the first floor, but there was significant water damage.
A woman was home at the time, but she managed to get out with several dogs and cats.
Firefighters found another cat hiding in the tub.
The woman and her animals were not injured and are now staying with family.
