A startling start to the morning on Thursday July 15 for people in Arenac County after police evacuated a neighborhood to negotiate with an armed suspect inside a standish home. Two people including the suspect are dead.

At 4 a.m. Alta Bryant was on vacation in Arenac County.

"I woke up to hear voices yelling at each other," Bryant said.

She looked outside to see a heavy police presence just down the street from her rental home.

"That was scary. And knowing now for sure something is going on and they had a high light or some kind of light showing on that end house," Bryant said.

It all went down at this home near Whites Beach Road and Elm Street. The Arenac County Sheriff said officers responded to a domestic situation.

A man inside the home was dead. The male suspect refused to come out.

That's when officers told Bryant she had to evacuate.

"Next thing we know he's banging on the door asking us to get our stuff and leave. And I came out they had their full gear on with the shields and rifles and walked us toward the car and we left," Bryant said.

Bryant would spend the day in Tawas. Meanwhile, an hours long standoff was underway.

Investigators say it ended when the suspect used a gun to take his own life.

"Unfortunately, that's the way it is. I feel sorry for their families, and I hope that they're ok but that's just the way it is," Bryant said.

The incident is still under investigation.