A Mid-Michigan woman was extricated after a four-vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township.
At about 9 a.m. on June 15, the Grand Blanc Township police said they received a call about a rollover accident.
Officials said that when they arrived, a 71-year-old woman was entrapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel.
Only minor injuries were reported in the four-vehicle crash.
Officials said the intersection at Baldwin and Saginaw was closed for about an hour but has since opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.