A mid-Michigan woman will go to trial in federal court in a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in Mt. Pleasant.
Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert is accused of murder in the first degree, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm and two counts of assault causing serious bodily injury.
Two witnesses told police they saw Gilbert stab Nangonhs Massey On Nov. 16, 2020, at an apartment on the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Reservation. Another victim was injured.
According to federal court documents, a video shows Gilbert concealed a knife under her sleeve before she entered or approached the doorway of the apartment. The video then shows Gilbert making several underhand jabbing or stabbing motions.
Both victims were stabbed in locations that is consistent with the motions seem in the video. Massey was stabbed in her upper left thigh while the other victim was stabbed in the lower abdomen.
Court documents said the doctor who treated Massey said that she lost almost all her blood from the stabbing due to the femoral artery being severed. Massey died from her injuries.
Gilbert is expected in court on Nov. 10 for an arraignment hearing at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.