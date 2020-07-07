A woman is sitting in jail on multiple charges after police say she threatened to kill her grandmother.
On Monday, July 6 at 12:37 a.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of S. Chilson St. for an assault with a deadly weapon complaint.
The caller said he was forced to come to Bay City by his girlfriend at knifepoint and his girlfriend had come to kill her grandmother.
Police entered the home and took the suspect, 22-year-old Tatiana Sharp from Saginaw, into custody without incident.
Officers learned from the investigation that the house belonged to the suspect’s grandparents and she lived there previously.
According to police, Sharp had gotten into an argument with her grandmother before this incident and that led to her action on Monday.
The suspect came into the home with two knives, but no one was injured.
She threatened to kill her grandmother because of things from her family’s past, police said.
Officers also recovered a partial recording of the incident on the suspect’s cell phone.
Sharp was lodged in the Bay County Jail and was later arraigned on multiple charges including first-degree home invasion, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felonious assault.
