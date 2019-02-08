She was shot and killed while attending a block party, and now a cash reward is being offered to track down her killer.
On Sunday, June 4, 2017, Kanasha Shanae Thomas, 21, and a 23-year-old man were at a block party at 11th Avenue and Garland Street on Flint’s northwest side.
At around 1:20 a.m., officials said gunshots rang out from multiple directions.
Kanasha was attempting to jump in a vehicle for cover when she was hit, according to officials. She did not survive.
The man was also hit but survived.
If you have information leading to the arrest of Kanasha’s killer, you could get a cash reward up to $2,500.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, or submit a tip on the P3 mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.