A woman has been fatally shot while driving.
City of Flint Police were called to the 4900 block of Clio Road for reports of a shooting.
Investigators said an 18-year-old woman was driving on Clio Road at Oct 6 at 10:32 p.m. when she was shot. She was taken to Hurley Medical Center, and later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued the following statement:
My heart mourns today for the senseless death of another one of our young people. We as a community have suffered the loss of this person’s full potential and her bright future. The Flint Police Department continues to aggressively investigate and is working hard to bring justice to this family. Please join my family and I in praying for this young woman and her family.
As a city, we also are actively hiring more police officers and taking illegal weapons off the streets through our Special Investigative Unit. Our police can’t do it alone. We also need the community’s help to solve this and other crimes. You can anonymously report tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
