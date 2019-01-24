A woman at a boys’ basketball tournament noticed something at her feet, which turned out to be a gun.
Tuscola County Undersheriff Robert Baxter said that the woman was attending a 5th and 6th grade boys’ basketball game at Kingston High School on Saturday, Jan. 19 when she noticed something by her feet in the bleachers.
It turned out to be a .380 handgun, wrapped in a kerchief.
Baxter said the woman turned it over to the Kingston coach, and police were called.
The gun owner, a 69-year-old man from Caro had gone home, realized the gun was missing, and went back to the school, according to Baxter.
When he arrived, police were already there.
Baxter said the man has a valid CPL, and was cited for the CPL violation.
A report has been sent to the prosecutor.
