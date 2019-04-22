Authorities discovered a deceased woman inside a vehicle at a Genesee County park.
Genesee County Chief Park Ranger Kevin Shanlian said a friend found the woman inside a vehicle parked at the Stanley Road tubes fishing site, located at 12349 E. Stanley Rd. in Richfield Township.
Shanilan said he believes the 39-year-old woman from the St. Helen area died from an overdose.
Authorities do not believe there was any foul play in this case.
The toxicology report is expected to take two to three months.
An autopsy has not been scheduled but the body was sent to the medical examiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.