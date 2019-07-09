A woman was found guilty but mentally ill in the murders of two people in Genesee County.
A verdict was reached Tuesday for Jacquelyne Tyson, who was accused of murdering Lyric Work and Tamara Johnson in the leasing office of a Genesee County apartment complex.
The jury found Tyson guilty and mentally ill on the charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm.
Tyson’s bond was canceled, and she was returned to the Ypsilanti Treatment Center.
In July 2016 Lyric and Johnson were shot dead in their office in Grand Blanc.
Lyric was 7-months pregnant at the time, but an emergency c-section was performed, and the child survived.
Tyson will be back in court of August 6 at 1:30 p.m. for sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.