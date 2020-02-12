A woman was found guilty after she was accused of embezzling $29,000 from a nursing home.
Sonya Cody was charged with embezzling between $1,000 and $20,000 as well as the illegal use of a financial device.
Stone Lodge Memory Care in Shepherd was able to recover the $29,000 that was taken.
The prosecutor’s office said she withdrew money at various stores over the course of seven to eight months using a credit card from the nursing home.
The investigators’ strongest evidence showed she embezzled between $1,000 and $20,000.
While investigators aren’t sure where the money was spent, the prosecutor’s office said Cody has a significant banking history at the casino.
She will be sentenced next month.
