A woman was found dead Saturday morning in a Flint park.
Just before 11 a.m., Flint Police Officers were sent to Hasselbring Park where a woman was found unresponsive in a field.
The woman, identified at 25-year-old Naomi Anthony, was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Police are working to identify a suspect and the death is still under investigation.
