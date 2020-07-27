A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the back.
Michigan State Police were called to the 900 block of Johnson Avenue in Flint on July 26 and found the woman wounded.
She was taken to the hospital where at last check she was in critical condition.
If you have any information about the on-going investigation, call D/Tpr. Keith Bieganski at 810-701-0364. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, or use the P3Tips mobile app.
