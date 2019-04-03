The Flint Police Department investigating after a woman was found shot in a car.
Officers were called to MLK and Alma in Flint at around 6:30 p.m. on April 3.
Investigators said when they arrived, they found Katrine Evette Gillespie dead in a car. They said it appeared she had been shot in the chest.
There’s no word on a suspect.
If you have any information, call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6915. Or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
