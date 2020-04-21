A local couple is frustrated after their stimulus check was sent to the husband's ex for back child support payments.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people around the world without a job.
Vassar resident Lisa Pastori said she has no income coming in and is waiting on the government’s assistance.
“I have no income coming in and I couldn’t return to work,” Pastori said.
Pastori said she was waiting on her stimulus check that was supposed to be in her account on Wednesday, April 15 but nothing came. She said on Friday she received a check from the Department of Treasury.
“That said both mine and my husband’s money of $2,400 was kept to go to his child support,” Pastori said.
Pastori said she was stunned.
Even though it is her husband’s debt, because they filed their taxes on one return, both checks were seized.
“Although I love my stepdaughters, it’s not my bill. So that’s a jagged bill to swallow when it’s going to my husband’s ex-wife,” Pastori said.
“We’re in a weird world right now. A lot of the rules aren’t so well defined as we’d like to see them right now,” said Todd Arner, with RWS Financial Group.
Arner is a financial advisor, he said this is a problem that a lot of people are going through.
“If you file together, it’s one tax return and if somebody in that tax return owes somebody some money, they would have the opportunity to take both checks,” Arner said. “What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is ours.”
Arner said couples file taxes together because in most cases it’s easier, even though one of them may owe.
“The majority file together for various reasons, it probably comes out better in the end if they file together. So whether it would be worth it to file separately in order to hold onto one of the checks is a question for their tax preparer,” Arner said.
Pastori said she contacted the IRS to see if she could get her money back.
“What you have to do first is file a form with the IRS that’s for an injured claim,” Pastori said.
She said it is not an easy process.
“I believe they said six to eight months to get that form in there and hen to make any corrections. If the IRS accepts it, then I can go to friend of the court, they have a totally separate form. I have to file that and that can take another several months. They said it could be upwards of a year for me to get my stimulus money back at this point,” Pastori said.
Pastori said she wants people to be aware and know it could happen to anyone who isn’t careful.
