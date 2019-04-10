A 25-year-old southern Michigan woman has been sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for the death of a 14-month-old boy she was caring for.
Amber Lynn Reeves of Jackson learned her punishment Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and child abuse in the Oct. 11 death of Logan Tracy from blunt force abdominal trauma and complications. Reeves was dating the boy's father at the time.
Reeves apologized in court for killing Logan.
Reeves claimed the boy also was being abused by his father, but police and prosecutors say there's no evidence indicating anyone hurt Logan except Reeves.
Susan Ziegler, Logan's grandmother, says that for Reeves "to say she takes full responsibility and in the same breath accuses my son of abuse is despicable. She has shown no remorse."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.