A woman who pleaded guilty to reckless driving for running over her 9-year-old son while dropping him off at school in western Michigan has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail.
Thirty-six-year-old Tiffany Kosakowski told Kent County Circuit Court in Grand Rapids she must "live with this for the rest of my life."
Judge Curt Benson sentenced her Thursday to 6 months in jail, with all but 30 days suspended. He called her actions "simply inexcusable."
Kosakowski's son hung from the passenger-side front door for nearly 50 yards in December at Chandler Woods Charter Academy's parking lot in Belmont before he lost his grip and was run over. Authorities say he didn't want to stay at school. He survived, but suffered traumatic injury to his brain.
