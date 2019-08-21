A woman has been ordered to serve two weeks in jail and six months of house arrest in connection with the death of a construction worker and the serious injury of another.
WPBN-TV reports 67-year-old Charlene Myers was sentenced in Manistee County court Wednesday after pleading no contest to one moving violation causing death and another causing injury. A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated that way for sentencing purposes.
Authorities say she struck Andre Alvesteffer and Damon Williamson with her car Sept. 25 on U.S. 31 in Bear Lake. Alvesteffer later died.
Officials said at the time that speed contributed to the crash. Police reports say Myers told a witness that she "blacked out."
Myers also must pay $2,825 in restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.