A Mid-Michigan woman needs help with plumbing issues that are so severe she had to move out of her home.
“I’m probably going to keep having the problem until I get it fixed the right way,” said Donna Dennis, homeowner.
During last week’s arctic blast, Dennis was forced to endure not having warm water in her Saginaw home. Her water heater froze because it is housed in an outdoor storage space that isn’t properly insulated.
Upon calling a plumber, Dennis thought the water heater was her biggest problem. She soon discovered the frigid temperatures had done much more damage.
“Then I had pipes under there that busted, and I didn’t know I had that going on until Aaron went under there and told me that,” Dennis said.
She began to worry about how she would pay for it all because she is on disability and has a fixed income. She simply couldn’t afford the expensive repairs.
Dennis said all she could do was pray.
“I prayed that Saturday, you know, after Friday had came and I was like, ‘God, send me an angel,’” Dennis said.
That angel came in the form of a plumber named Aaron Gross. He discovered the damage was so extreme that Dennis was forced to leave her home.
“I had it already set in my mind that we were going to go ahead and take care of it,” Gross said.
By taking care of it, Gross picked up the bill that would have been more than $1,300 worth of work.
However, he said this is only a temporary fix to the problem, which has reoccurred for several years.
“As long as this thing’s here, there’s going to be problems,” Gross said.
Gross said the entire shed will need to be restructured in order to provide proper insulation for a water heater, which will go well into the thousands.
Dennis said she is grateful for Gross’ extreme kindness. But she fears if she can’t receive a new shed, the damage may be more severe next time.
Gross has started a GoFundMe to help with the costs.
“It’s a blessing, you know. It will be a blessing,” Dennis said.
