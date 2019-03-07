A woman who pleaded guilty to helping her ex-boyfriend cover up the shooting death and mutilation of his childhood friend in southeastern Michigan has been sentenced to a year in prison and three years of probation.
WDIV-TV reports that 20-year-old Eevette MacDonald was sentenced Thursday after entering her plea in December to being an accessory and to exhumation and mutilation of a body.
MacDonald apologized for "being cowardly and not coming forward with the information that I had."
A jury in February convicted 21-year-old Andrew Fiacco of second-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee. Fiacco is awaiting sentencing.
Prosecutors say Fiacco shot McAfee twice in the head in a remote Bruce Township field in March 2016 then dismembered his body and buried some of the remains on family property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.