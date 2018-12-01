Police are searching for the driver who hit a woman on I 69 and kept on going.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. this morning on I 69 near Hammerberg Road in Flint.
Police say the 25 year old woman was travelling with her mother when she made a suicidal statement, got out of the car, ran on to I 69 and laid down on the pavement.
She is listed in critical condition.
