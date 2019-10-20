A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Tuscola County.
Troopers said it happened on October 19 between Saginaw and Caine Roads in Vassar Township just before 9:30 p.m.
Troopers said the 27-year-old woman attempted to cross Saginaw Rd. when she was hit by a car.
The 66-year-old driver was a man from Lapeer, according to Troopers.
Officials have not released the victim’s identity.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
