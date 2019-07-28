The driver of a minivan was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident in Sanilac County.
On Saturday, July 27 at 11:05 a.m. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about the incident.
When deputies arrived on the scene they learned a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was southbound on Cass City Road and stopped at the stop sign at Germania Road in Greenleaf Township.
Inside the minivan was the 47-year-old driver, Mariana Jajou from Sterling Heights, and three passengers from Sterling Heights including a 15-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 13-year-old male.
The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said when the minivan pulled out, it struck an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 43-year-old Jared Heilig from Ubly, on its driver side.
Jajou was treated on the scene by Sanilac EMS and taken to Hills and Dales Hospital for further treatment.
Airbags in the minivan deployed and all occupants were wearing seatbelts, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff’s office said alcohol was not a factor in this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.