A driver was rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sanilac County.
It happened in Evergreen Township on Monday, Nov. 1 at 11:15 a.m. A 70-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both from Hubbard Lake, were in a 2017 Jeep heading east on W. Deckerville Road.
The Jeep driver disregarded a stop sign at the N. Van Dyke Road intersection and came into the path of a southbound 2006 Pontiac G6, driven by a 20-year-old woman from Lexington, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office.
The 20-year-old woman was taken to Marlette Hospital by Cass City EMS for treatment of her injuries. Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts and airbags deployed in each vehicle.
