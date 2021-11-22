A crash in Sanilac County injured a woman when her vehicle struck the back of a trailer.
On Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6:15 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in Worth Township.
A 78-year-old woman from Croswell was westbound on Galbraith Line Road, near Croswell Road, in a 2014 Ford Edge when she rear-ended a trailer being towed by a 1994 K3500 pickup driven by a 36-year-old man from Carsonville, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
The Croswell woman was taken to McLaren Hospital in Port Huron by Croswell EMS for treatment of her injuries.
While the investigation continues, names are not being released at this time. Sanilac County deputies were assisted by Croswell Fire and Rescue.
