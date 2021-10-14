A woman was taken to the hospital after the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said she crashed into a garbage truck in Worth Township.
On Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 2:10 p.m., Sanilac County 911 received a call about the crash on S. Lakeshore Road near Indian Trail Road.
A 2001 commercial garbage truck stopped on its route when a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 74-year-old woman from Redford Township, struck the driver’s side of the garbage truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 74-year-old woman was taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The two garbage truck workers were not injured.
A medical condition may have contributed to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash is still under investigation. Deputies were assisted by Croswell EMS and Burtchville Township Fire Department.
