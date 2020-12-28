A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle went into a ditch, jumped an embankment, and crashed into several trees, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 27, Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a vehicle crash call on Washington Street, near Clark Street in Moore Township. The investigation by the Sanilac County Sherriff’s Office found a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 36-year-old Chesterfield woman, was eastbound on Washington Street when her car went into the south ditch.
The vehicle then jumped an embankment and struck several trees.
She was ejected from the vehicle and taken to McKenzie Hospital by Sanilac EMS. Then she was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw by LifeNet.
Alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash, according to the Sanilac County Sherriff’s Office.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.
The Moore Township Fire Department assisted Sanilac County Deputies.
