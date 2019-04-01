The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's west side that sent a woman to the hospital.
It happened at 2:23 p.m. on Monday, April 1 in the 900 block of S. Fayette St.
Saginaw Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot in her ankle and was treated at a local hospital.
The injury is believed to be non-life threatening.
Police are questioning a person of interest in this case.
The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.
