One woman was taken to the hospital after a truck vs semi-truck crash.
It happened at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21 in Sanilac County’s Lamotte Township.
According to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, a 43-year-old woman from Dryden was northbound in a 2018 Silverado on Germania Road.
The sheriff’s office said she failed to yield and struck a westbound 2013 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by a 53-year-old man from Cass City.
The Dryden woman’s vehicle then struck a parked, unoccupied 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the D & D Party Store parking lot.
A 69-year-old Almont woman was riding passenger inside the Dryden woman’s vehicle.
She was treated at the scene by an EMS worker, who was driving to work, with help from Lamotte Township Fire, and Marlette EMS.
The Almont woman was taken to Marlette Hospital.
Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in this crash, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.