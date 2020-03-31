A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized after being involved in a crash in Sanilac County Tuesday morning.
It happened about 7 a.m. on Ruth Road near Bay City Forestville Road.
The woman, from Palms, was traveling north on Ruth Road when she lost control of her vehicle, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch, the sheriff's office said.
The woman was treated on scene and was then transported to Deckerville Hospital for further treatment. Her condition is unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
