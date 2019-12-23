A 29-year-old Brown City woman was hospitalized on Monday after a vehicle crash on Galbraith Line Road near Fargo Road in Fremont Township.
It happened just before 7 a.m.
The woman was driving eastbound in her 1998 Ford Escort when she swerved to miss a deer and entered the south side ditch in a driveway embankment, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
Both airbags were deployed.
The woman was treated on the scene and later transported to McLaren Hospital in Port Huron for further treatment.
The driver reported wearing her seatbelt.
Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
