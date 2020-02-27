One person was killed and two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Burton on Thursday.
Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said just after noon on Feb. 27, a gray Equinox was heading south on Genesee between Potter and Davison when the driver lost control, went into the northbound lanes, and hit a maroon Equinox head-on.
The front-seat passenger in the maroon vehicle, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has since been identified as 85-year-old Norine Gilbertson, of Genesee Township.
The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the gray Equinox was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ross said the road was wet, with some snow on the edges of the roadway.
Names of the victims have not been released.
The road is closed while the investigation continues.
