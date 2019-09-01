Deputies in Ionia County identified the woman killed in a crash on Aug. 31.
Leanna Mallison, 31, of Sunfield was killed when she lost control of her 2006 Chevy Impala and hit a tree.
Officials said the crash happened on W. Musgrove Hwy between Ainsworth and Harwood Roads in Odessa Township.
Deputies learned that Mallison was traveling at a high rate of speed and appeared to have struck a mailbox before crashing into the tree.
Mallison suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
