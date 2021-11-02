The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that injured two people.
On Tuesday about 3:45 p.m. officers responded to the 600 Block of Wilson Street for a shooting incident. The victims include a 22-year-old Bay city woman and a 26-year-old Bay City man who both received gunshot injuries to the head.
Both were taken to a local hospital. The man is listed in stable condition and the woman is in critical condition according to officers. A suspect has been identified and is thought to be known by the victims.
There is no immediate danger to the public according to officers.
If anyone has any information, they can call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
