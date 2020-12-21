A woman is recovering in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Flint.
The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 18 at 11:11 p.m. on Van Slyke Road, near W. Hemphill Road in Flint.
According to the investigation, the victim’s vehicle was southbound on Van Slyke Road at a high rate of speed when it collided with a second vehicle, which was leaving the General Motors parking lot.
The victim, 53-year-old Shelia Yvonne Poplar, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, according to Flint Police.
The next of kin was notified at the hospital.
Police said speed and alcohol or drugs are believed to be factors in this crash.
