Flint Township Police are investigating a domestic assault at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Read Monday morning.
Around 2:45 a.m. Monday officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn and found a 27-year-old Clio woman unresponsive.
The woman was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.
A 51-year-old Flint man was arrested and lodged in the Genesee County Jail.
Officers said the suspect and the victim knew each other and there are no other suspects.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Flint Township Police Detective McBride (810) 600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at (810) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.