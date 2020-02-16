A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a night club in Flint.
According to police, they received a call at about 1:30 a.m. of shot being fired at The Vets Club on South Saginaw St.
Police said the a 30-year-old victim is in critical condition.
Police said she is receiving treatment at a local hospital.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective/Trooper Ken Shingleton at 810-237-6967 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL.
