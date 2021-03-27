A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot during an argument while inside a Flint residence.
According to the Flint Major Case Unit, Flint Police responded to a POV shooting on March 27. The woman was shot inside a residence in the 3700 block of Ivanhoe Ave. in Flint.
According to the FMCU, the woman is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made yet.
The one suspect is a 34-year-old man according to the FMCU.
