A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times.
Flint Police were called to West Pulaski Avenue in Flint on Sunday, August 23 at 12:57 a.m.
When they arrived, they found Valesha Tearea-Yolanda Ware suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.
The suspect was dropped off at the hospital by unknown people and was treated for a cut on his right arm. He was then taken to jail.
