A woman is in critical condition with multiple injuries after an early morning crash in Flint.
On Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3:28 a.m. Flint Police responded to a personal injury crash.
Police on scene investigated and found that a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu traveling Southbound on Dupont St. crashed into a 2018 Chevrolet Trax traveling Eastbound on Welch Blvd.
Police said the front seat passenger of the Malibu was transported to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in critical condition. The driver was also transported to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in good condition.
The people inside the Trax were not injured and did not seek medical treatment, according to police.
Drugs and alcohol may be factors in this crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at 810-237-6899.
