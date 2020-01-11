A woman was left in critical condition after an early morning car crash.
The Flint Police Department said Dyneisha Simmons was at a stop sign at the intersection of W. 10th Street and S. Saginaw Street.
As Simmons entered the intersection, she was struck by another vehicle on the driver’s side.
It’s unclear if alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.
Flint Police are handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.