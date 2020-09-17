Police in Flint are searching for a suspect they believe struck a pedestrian with a vehicle and then dropped her off at a local hospital.
Officers responded to Euston Street, near Freeman Avenue, for a personal injury accident at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Police said multiple witnesses at the scene stated a burgundy vehicle northbound on Euston Street intentionally drove off the road and struck a 40-year-old woman in the yard of a residence.
The suspect, a 61-year-old man, then stopped the vehicle and put the unconscious woman in the front passenger seat, according to police.
The victim was taken to McLaren Hospital by the suspect where she was listed in critical condition.
Police said the suspect fled the hospital before officers made contact.
While the investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made in this investigation.
Anyone with more information in this incident is asked to call Tpr. Dennis Hartman at (810) 285-3649 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
