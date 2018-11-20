A 78-year-old woman is in critical condition after being trapped in a house fire Monday night.
The blaze destroyed her house on Farmhill Road in Genesee County, but things could have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for one Mt. Morris Township police officer.
“I didn’t do anything different than anybody else. I truly believe any other first responders would’ve done the same thing,” Mt. Morris Township Police Officer Blake Paulic said.
It just happened that Paulic was the first on scene Monday night.
“You could see the flames coming over the back, pretty much half of it was fully engulfed,” Paulic said.
Flames rose through the air and smoke billowed out of the woman’s home. Paulic ran around to the back and that was where he saw a sign of life through the screen door.
“At first when I looked in there I couldn’t really see much because there was so much smoke. And then on second look I could see what looked like a human hand at the bottom of the smoke,” Paulic said.
A burglar guard was blocking his way in and the woman’s way out. Paulic managed to burst through and help the woman to safety.
“She wasn’t conscious or alert or anything. She was obviously still breathing,” Paulic said.
Paulic said it was a group effort. He said paramedics arrived seconds after they escaped the burning home. He hopes the elderly woman can make a quick recovery.
“If she does survive that’s awesome. Some people are saying hero or this or that. It might sound corny, but it’s just part of the job,” Paulic said.
Totyana McDaniel is the woman’s neighor and she said Paulic is a hero.
“If he wasn’t there, she wouldn’t be alive. So thank you to him,” McDaniel said.
The fire victim was in critical condition at last check.
The Mt. Morris Township Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
