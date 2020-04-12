A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Flint on Saturday, April 12.
Flint police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Green St. at about 7 p.m.
Officers said a woman was shot and transported to Hurley Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
According to medical officials, the woman is in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Victoria Lambaria at 810-237-6971. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245 or submit your tip on P3Tips mobile app, or www.crimestoppersofFlint.com.
