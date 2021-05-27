A 37-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Flint Wednesday night.
It happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. near Blackberry Lane and Greenbrook Lane.
The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
No suspects have been arrested at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, contact Det. Trooper Dennis Hartman at 810-237-6919 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
